Pee Dee Coalition launches campaigns

FLORENCE -- The Pee Dee Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Assault has launched its Child Abuse Prevention Month and Sexual Assault Awareness Month campaigns.

The two April campaigns bring awareness to these issues, educate the community and hopefully reduce these incidents from happening.

Various events and activities are planned throughout the month that will focus public attention on traumatic experiences that are right in our midst.

Child Abuse Prevention Month

This year’s theme is “It IS Your Business.”

Some people seem to look away, as though it doesn’t exist or affect them. Some simply don’t want to get involved. Some might not realize that what they are seeing is actually child abuse. Make it your business to recognize this problem and act.

It is up to grownups to protect children. Five children in the U.S. are affected by child abuse and neglect each day. There were over 60,000 South Carolina child protective services intakes during 2020 through 2021.

A report of child abuse is made in the U.S. every 10 seconds and could be considered a public health crisis. The COVID-19 pandemic made it worse.

Typically, child abuse can be in four common forms: physical abuse, sexual abuse, emotional abuse and neglect.

According to the National Center for Injury Prevention and Control, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “Child abuse and neglect is a serious public health problem and adverse childhood experiences can have long-term impact on health and wellbeing. This issue includes all types of abuse and neglect against a child under the age of 18 by a parent, caregiver, or another person in a custodial role (such as a religious leader, a coach, a teacher) that results in harm, potential for harm, or threat of harm to a child.” Children may also be abused by a stranger or someone they know in the community - for example, a neighbor.

Sexual Assault Awareness Month

This year’s theme is No Exceptions, No Excuses!

No one has a right to assault someone sexually.

No means no!

And whether you are a woman - or a man - there is no justification for sexual misconduct towards you or from you. Every 68 seconds another American is sexually assaulted. One of every 10 rape victims is a male. Ages 12 to 34 are the highest risk years for rape and sexual assault. Alarming? Yes. That’s why it is so important to bring awareness.

According to South Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault,

“Sexual assault is any type of forced or coerced sexual contact or behavior that happens without consent. Sexual assault includes rape and attempted rape, child sexual abuse, groping, forced kissing and sexual harassment or threats.”

Sexual assault and child abuse are serious community problems – often hidden and Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Child Abuse Prevention Month are a time for encouraging people to actively address these issues though our businesses, churches, community groups, families, and neighborhoods. Together we can reduce their occurrence.

How You Can Help

Learn more about each issue:

Recognize the signs of child abuse and sexual assault and if you see something say something.

Get involved with outreach programs, resources and activities that offer help.

Support organizations like Pee Dee Coalition by volunteering and/or giving your finances, in-kind contributions, resources and donations of goods.

Get the help YOU need if you’re a victim or abuser.

Events and activities

Throughout the month of April, Pee Dee Coalition and Durant Children’s Center will be hosting events and activities to increase awareness, reach out to victims, and demonstrate how the community can help and get involved. Nearly 50 are planned!

Here are the events in Darlington County.

Bunny Hop, 1-3 p.m., April 15, Durant Children’s Center, 510 W. Carolina Ave., Hartsville.

Pee Dee Healthy Start Presentation Part 2, 11:30 a.m., April 19, virtual event.

Clothesline Creation, 4-5:30 p.m., April 25, Coker College.

Poster Creation, 4-5:30 p.m., April 26, Coker College.

Chalk the Walk, 4-5:30 p.m., April 27, Coker College.

Take Back the Night, 4-5:30 p.m., April 28, Coker College.

RAD Self-Defense Training, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., April 30, Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center.

See a list of activities in the eight Pee Dee counties the Pee Dee Coalition serves (Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Marion, Marlboro, Williamsburg and Sumter (Durant Children’s Center only) on Pee Dee Coalition’s website at www.peedeecoalition.org.

Community members and businesses are encouraged to display pinwheels to show support for child abuse prevention or wear/display a teal ribbon to signify support of local efforts to end sexual assault.

Pee Dee Coalition invites you to learn more, make it your business when it comes to child abuse, and settle for no excuses and no exceptions for sexual assault. Together we can make a change!

Pee Dee Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Assault is a member of the United Way.