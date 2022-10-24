 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pee Dee Coalition Marion gets active against domestic violence

MARION, S.C. – Pee Dee Coalition of Marion is organizing several community activities in observance of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month in support of the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Marion County Coordinator Michelle Brewton Smith said Danyell Rogers has been a big help as the volunteer community education coordinator. “She is doing a great job reaching the community,” Smith said. “We really want to engage with the community.

Pee Dee Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Assault held a candlelight vigil last week at Buddy Collins Community Park in Zion with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in honoring the life of Gloria Swinton and the victims of Domestic Violence.

Swinton, 23, was shot and killed inside home on Swinton Court in the Zion community last year.

“It was beautiful and the community received it very well,” Smith said. “We went before County Council and were granted a proclamation and what we did was add the five names of victims that died of domestic violence in Marion County since January 2020 and provided those families with a personalized copy. Those families now know their children are not forgotten.”

The Pee Dee Coalition also held and National Night Out event at the WR Safford Center in Gresham.

This week the group held a memorial walk at Mary Lois Rutland Memorial Park followed by a Zoom meeting providing a pastor’s response to domestic violence.

The organization will also participate in Monday’s Trunk or Treat in Mullins at 7 p.m.

Smith said the group spoke with city and county officials to spread awareness along with meeting Rotary club members.

For more information email msmith@peedeecoalition.org or call 843-423-6568. The PDC crisis line is 1-800-273-7820.

Marion County Community and Church Calendar

If you would like to have an event placed into the community calendar, please send information on the event to starandenterprise@scnow.com, fax to (843) 423-1710 or drop it by the Marion Star and Mullins Enterprise office before 12 p.m. (submissions must be typed) on Friday’s. Calendar events are subject to space available and are not guaranteed to run. Submissions will be edited.

