Pee Dee Plant & Flower Festival returns

COLUMBIA – Spring is in the air, and the Pee Dee Spring Plant & Flower Festival will be held at the Pee Dee State Farmers Market April 21-24.
Visitors can shop for plants, garden essentials, Certified South Carolina produce, springtime décor, and much more from a variety of vendors. The Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer questions and a variety of food vendors will be set up with tasty fare.
The four-day sale runs Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission and parking are free. Wagons will be available for rent, but visitors are encouraged to bring their own due to a limited quantity.
People are also reading…
The Pee Dee State Farmers Market is located at 2513 W. Lucas St. in Florence.
For more information about the Spring Plant and Flower Festival, contact Market Manager Bob Sager at bsager@scda.sc.gov or 843-665-5154. You can also visit agriculture.sc.gov/state-farmers-markets or find the market on Facebook at @PeeDeeFarmersMarket.