Performing arts program thankful for supporters during active year

MARION, S.C. -- Performing Arts and Science Academy Director Justine Roberts extends her gratitude to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for a grant totaling $158,800 and to the No Kids Hungry $16,700 grant. Roberts said PASA is thankful to area director George Hicks, Jr., state director Dr. Saundra Glover and the Emergency Rural Health Grant (ERHG) for helping to target and reach rural areas that haven’t been served before.

“These foundations collectively allowed us to expand our food service program and provide over 70,000 nutritional meals to the youth throughout South Carolina this summer,” Roberts said. “Not only did these two grants help with food and supplies but it also helped with transportation and fuel expenses for our food service program. A special thank you to the Department of Education and the Summer Break Café (SBC), along with Joann Minder, Monica Mazone and Amber Harrell for helping us make sure no child goes hungry and ensuring equal opportunity and justice for all. This opportunity has also allowed us to create more jobs for our community and partnership with local businesses as well.”

Roberts said she was grateful for Marion Mayor Ashley Brady allowing the use of the Grice’s Recreational Center to provide healthy nutritional meals through SBC. “We also want to thank 21st Century for the grant we were awarded in 2018 for our third, fourth and fifth graders to attend our program for free,” she said. The award will be coming to an end the summer of 2023. PASA is actively seeking funding to continue the STEM and afterschool program free for the youth.

Roberts said vendors and storage providers like Irvin Blackmon IGA of Marion, SYSCO, Performance Foods and sales representative Kevin Williamson, Little Caesar’s Pizza of Marion, Subway in Wal-Mart of Mullins along with Kevin and Stephanie Jenkins and Industrial Solutions Supply helped to make the food service program a success.

“Thank you again to Cheryl Lewis, of the South Carolina Department of Commerce for the STEM bus and we greatly appreciate Brewton Transportation for providing all the vehicles used to transport meals throughout Marion County and surrounding areas this summer,” she said. “And last but certainly not least, we would like to show our appreciation to our PASA Food Service staff for their wonderful efforts to maintain a successful program.”

Roberts said supporters like Marion County Healthcare Foundation, the Duke Energy Foundation, and Department of Juvenile Justice D.J.J. has been able to utilize the funding for its Teen TASC program. The program allowed youth to have another summer program in 2022.

“Thank you to the Marion County Council for allowing us to implement our program in the Zion Community Center directed by Hattie Purnell,” she said. “We would like to give a special thanks to site coordinator Sandra Coombs and to Marion County School District teachers for providing their expertise and instruction in our afterschool program, summer program and tutoring program.”

Roberts said PASA was also provided t-shirts from Sen. Kent Williams. The program’s highlights included the work from the dedicated PASA staff, offering Science, Technology, ELA/Reading, Mathematics and tutoring. The performing arts curriculum includes dance, music and cosmetology.

“Our mission is to enrich lives, providing positive characteristics and love for self and others, in a sense of community outreach using arts and education; improve the health and well-being of our community via access to advocacy and nutritious meals,” Robert said. “Our vision is to provide a safe and fun learning environment, where children can reach their full potential through enriching opportunities.”

Roberts said PASA’s goal is to come together by partnering and collaborating with non-profit and for-profit businesses which allows our community to thrive.