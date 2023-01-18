 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pets Of The Week

Cash and Angus are just two of the pets available for adoption at the Darlington County Animal Shelter operated by the Darlington County Humane Society.

Cash is a leggy boy who is turning heads with his silver jacket and good looks. Cash is a 2year-old bully mix and weighs 65 pounds. He’s a stunning gentle giant.

Angus is another handsome pet candidate. He’s a 2-year-old collie mix. At 52 pounds, he’s good sized, but he is easy to manage and good on a leash.

The shelter is at 1705 Adoption Way, Darlington, S.C. 29532.

The shelter is closed because of the coronavirus but services are available by appointment. Call 843-398-4402 to schedule an appointment for pet adoption, to reclaim lost pets, or to turn in pets.

