Phelps bringing tour to Sumter

NASHVILLE — The unmistakable sound of recording artist David Phelps will be featured at 7 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Sumter County Patriot Hall in Sumter.
A childhood musical prodigy from Tomball, Texas, Phelps earned a bachelor’s degree in music from Baylor University. He has won multiple Dove and Grammy awards.
He has become a nationally celebrated vocalist, whose gifts and talents are matched by none. Perhaps best known as the powerful tenor for the multiple Grammy and Dove Award-winning Gaither Vocal Band, Phelps continues to constantly build on a career that has been groundbreaking. Emerging as a leading voice in Christian music, Phelps has been winning the hearts of audiences all over the world for more than two decades. He has performed at numerous prestigious venues across the globe, including the White House, New York’s Carnegie Hall and the Sydney Opera House in Australia.
This 2023 After The Downbeat Tour stop, featuring Phelps, as well as Phelps’ musical entourage, will feature songs from more than a dozen multi-award-winning recordings he has to his credit. His seemingly endless vocal range, which extends more than three octaves, coupled with his gift for communicating a song, moves audiences from all walks of life, crossing generational and stylistic barriers.
Event information may be obtained by visiting www.davidphelps.com or www.itickets.com by calling 864-237-3214.