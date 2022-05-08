 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pleasant Grove Baptist Church honors women during Mother’s Day brunch

  • 0

MARION, S.C. – Nearly a dozen women were honored at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Marion Saturday during its annual Mother’s Day Brunch celebrating “sheroes.”

Organizer Mollie B. Floyd presided over the event held at the A.C. Robinson Resource Center, filled with more than 200 people. WPDE News 15 reporter Tonya Brown served as guest speaker.

This year’s honorees Sandra Faye Barnes, Rozenia Davis, Peggy Gunter, Sharon Legette, Brenda Moody, MaKeshia Pee, Sandra Cross, Earnestine Godbolt, Cynthia Heyward, Jessica McKnight and Linda O. Neal.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Born in Atlantic City; raised in Mullins. Graduated from SC State University, home of the mighty Bulldogs. Editor of the Marion Star & Mullins Enterprise. Loves spending free time with his daughter. Huge sports fan.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New gear arrives just in time for Marion Fire Department

New gear arrives just in time for Marion Fire Department

MARION, S.C. – Marion Fire Department Chief Jeremy Bass said some of his fire fighters having been wearing the same gear since 2013. It’s something that needs to be replaced at every 10 years, he said. Tuesday night’s training session unveiled new turnout gear to outfit nine firefighters on his staff.

Mullins native finds creativity in talk show and education

Mullins native finds creativity in talk show and education

MULLINS, S.C. -- Mullins native Michael D. Finkley is taking a creative approach to making a name for himself in the education and entertainment industry. Nearly three years ago he launched his own educational consulting firm called The Finkley Experience and The Michael Finkley Show.

Marion preps for playoffs following win at Mullins

Marion preps for playoffs following win at Mullins

MARION, S.C. — The Marion Lady Swamp Foxes softball team finished the season as Region 7-2A runners-up after closing out the regular season on the road with a 16-1 win at Mullins. Marion will host Cheraw in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs Wednesday at Watsonia Park.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert