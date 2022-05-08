Pleasant Grove Baptist Church honors women during Mother’s Day brunch

MARION, S.C. – Nearly a dozen women were honored at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Marion Saturday during its annual Mother’s Day Brunch celebrating “sheroes.”
Organizer Mollie B. Floyd presided over the event held at the A.C. Robinson Resource Center, filled with more than 200 people. WPDE News 15 reporter Tonya Brown served as guest speaker.
This year’s honorees Sandra Faye Barnes, Rozenia Davis, Peggy Gunter, Sharon Legette, Brenda Moody, MaKeshia Pee, Sandra Cross, Earnestine Godbolt, Cynthia Heyward, Jessica McKnight and Linda O. Neal.
