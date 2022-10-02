Pleasant Grove Church celebrates mortgage burning

MARION, S.C. – Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church congregation celebrate their annual homecoming with a milestone Sunday, gathering for a mortgage burning and dedication ceremony.

Pastor A.C. Robinson has witnessed the growth and transitions over the years since taking on the role in 1976. He was presided over services in the early structure built in 1880 through its renovations in 1982 then when a tornado destroyed the building, leading to another sanctuary built in 1997 followed by the construction of the A.C. Robinson Center in 2004 that houses several activities throughout the year including a youth academy.

“I’m elated to celebrate,” Robinsons said. “We have council members, senators and people from the surrounding areas in the county.”

Robinson said it felt great to celebrate a major accomplishment.

“It’s not the first church built during my administrator but we had nothing of this magnitude,” Robinson said. “We’ve kept the whole history.”

Robinson said the church will continue to give back to the community.