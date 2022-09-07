Post 53 recognizes American Legion baseball team

Hartsville American Legion Post 53 sponsored an American Legion baseball team in the junior AA level league within the state of South Carolina for the June and July 2022 season.

The AA league is for boys 13 to 15 years old. The team had a very successful season which was celebrated during Post 53’s monthly meeting on Aug. 16. The Post members, the team, parents, and coaches enjoyed a fine meal catered by Dan Goff of Shug’s and Mr. B’s.

The Post 53 team finished the season with an 11 win, one loss league record making it all the way to the American Legion AA league state championship game which, unfortunately, became their one league loss.

The team members were William “Boots” Floyde, Brandon Anderson, Bryce Oliver, Bryce Segars, Crayton McKnight, Dorian Knowles, Garrison Copeland, Jaden Atkinson, Jalen Lewis, Landon Tedder, Luke Holloman, Marshall Wint, and Wells Banister.

The team’s general manager was Oliver Segars.

The coaches were head coach Steven Wint and assistant coaches Brooks Banister, Matt King, and Josh Irick.

The players received certificates from Post 53 recognizing their accomplishment and the general manager and coaches received American Legion challenge coins by which to remember a fine season.

Post 53 member Curtis Tyner did a terrific job working with the coaches to organize the team and with supporting the team throughout the season. Curtis’ efforts were also recognized with an American Legion challenge coin.

Post 53 players Jaden Atkinson, Brandon Anderson and Garrison Copeland were among the top five AA league players in batting average. Atkinson and Anderson were among the top five players in hits. Atkinson and Knowles were among the top five players in runs batted in. Anderson and Atkinson were the top two league players in runs scored.