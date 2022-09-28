Powell appointed SCDOT chief of staff

COLUMBIA -– Secretary of Transportation Christy A. Hall, P.E. recently announced Justin Powell, previously the Deputy Secretary for Finance and Administration, will become the chief of sStaff for the agency, effective immediately.

In this role, Powell will be charged with the oversight and execution of a number of strategic initiatives on behalf of the agency.

Hall said, “I’m pleased to appoint Mr. Powell as the Chief of Staff. This agency has made incredible progress on our Strategic 10-Year Plan and I know Justin’s leadership in this capacity will further the SCDOT’s initiatives.”

Powell was appointed by Secretary Hall in 2019 to be the Deputy Secretary for Finance and Administration at the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

Previously, he served as Assistant County Administrator in Horry County where he provided financial leadership to the County’s $500 million roads sales tax program, doubled local funding for transit, and managed a project to restore freight rail service to a three-county region. In addition, Powell has also worked at other local government agencies including the City of Greenville, Dorchester County, and Fairfax County, VA.

He holds a master’s of public administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a bachelor’s degree from Wofford College.

In addition, Madeleine (Maggie) Hendry will be stepping in as the acting deputy secretary for finance and administration, having served as chief of financial planning since 2019. Hendry has served in increasingly senior roles for the Agency since 2014 including chief of professional services and project fund manager.

As acting deputy secretary for finance and administration, Hendry will manage a $2.7 billion annual budget, and direct the agency’s financial, procurement, information technology, and local government functions which support the construction and maintenance of the nation’s fourth largest state-owned highway system.

Hendry has a long track record of supporting the 10-year plan to assure successful implementation and I have every confidence she will continue the progress we have seen since 2017,” said Hall.

She previously worked in several managerial capacities in Finance, Procurement, and Information Technology with the South Carolina State Budget and Control Board, now the Department of Administration. Hendry holds a master’s of business administration from Winthrop University and a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Carolina.