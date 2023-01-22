Prep Round-Up: Marion boys top Lee Central

MARION, S.C. – The Marion Swamp Foxes (5-9, 2-1) boys varsity team earned a 60-51 win at home over Lee Central. Jamarius Williams led the team with 18 points followed by 13 points from Jameir Legette.
Socastee girls defeat Marion
MARION, S.C. -- Socastee girls defeated Marion on the road 63-51 Thursday night. Rakyah Barr led the short-handed Lady Swamp Foxes with 23 points.
Pee Dee Academy outlasts Florence Christian
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Pee Dee Academy boys varsity basketball team defeated Florence Christian 55-47 Friday night. Hudson Spivey led the team with 22 points followed by Colby Richardson with 15 points. In girls action, Abby Johnson’s 15 points along with 12 points from Lizzie McCaskill led to a 38-28 win for the Lady Golden Eagles over Florence Christian.
Mullins boys earn road win at Kingstree
KINSGSTREE, S.C. – The Mullins Auctioneers boys basketball team defeated Kingstree on the road 83-70 Friday night. Johnell Sindab led the team with 23 points followed by Demetrius Sanders with 15 points.