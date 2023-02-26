MARION, S.C. — A rainy morning couldn’t stop more than 15 cooking teams from bringing the heat during Saturday’s Historic Marion Revitalization Association 13th annual Chilli Cook-off at Main Street Commons.
The event features more than $1,700 in prize money and includes the Olde Towne Marion Cornhole Tournament. Wet Nose Dog was the headline band for the day.
A portion of the proceeds raised go to the HMRA façade grant program that helps fund upgrades to Main Street buildings.
Winners for the competition were Ed Pittman’s Beans-n-Jeans cooking team following by Chico’s Chili and the fan favorite Back-Draft cooking team of Wayne Collins.