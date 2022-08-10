Report outlines impact of Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center

Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center published its community benefit report for the 2021 calendar year last week.

This yearly report outlines specific ways the hospital is positively contributing to the communities it serves and spotlights the various ways it is working to support the health and well-being of the community it calls home – an investment which has become increasingly essential in recent years.“Our hospital is proud of its role as a community leader in Darlington County as an essential healthcare provider, large employer and active community partner, and we take the responsibility that comes with that role very seriously,” Chief Executive Officer Bill Little said. “Being part of ScionHealth, which is a new and growing system of community and specialty hospitals, allows us to continue to uphold our legacy of care and community leadership, and cultivate an environment where people choose to come for care. We accomplished this thanks in no small part to the hard work and dedication of our remarkable team of providers, employees and volunteers, and the support of those we serve.”Carolina Pines’ 2021 community benefit report highlights its continued efforts to meet the growing healthcare needs of its community through welcoming new providers, expanding service lines and continually investing in its facilities and healthcare technology.

For example, in 2021, Carolina Pines added eight providers in emergency medicine, anesthesia and primary care; and made more than $4.1 million in capital improvements, including a joint replacement robot, a replacement of telemetry monitors and facility improvements like a roof replacement and waterproofing the building.Additionally, Carolina Pines donated more than $51.3 million in health services to those in need, demonstrating its continuous commitment to ensuring everyone has access to care, regardless of their ability to pay.Carolina Pines is also devoted to creating environments where providers want to practice, and employees want to work. In 2021, the hospital distributed more than $51,305,459 in salaries, wages and benefits for more than 600employees, and contributed more than $70,417 in professional development and tuition assistance so all its employees can have the opportunity to learn, grow and improve the care they provide their patients.This year’s annual report also showcases several examples of how Carolina Pines is continually seeking ways to make a positive impact in the communities it serves, extending far beyond the physical walls of its facilities.

Last year, the organization paid $8,226,660 in local and state taxes, displaying its commitment to fiscal responsibility in an effort to boost the Pee Dee region’s economic well-being. The hospital is also honored to continue its support of local activities and organizations that contributes to making the community healthier, including the American Heart Association, American Red Cross, Boys and Girls Club of the Pee Dee, Butler Heritage Foundation, and the Trent Hill Center, just to name a few.“We are proud to call Hartsville our home and feel truly privileged to contribute to its well-being,” said Little. “We are also incredibly grateful for and inspired by the support our communities have shown us in recent years. As we consider the future of Carolina Pines, we are so excited to continue improving the way we serve our neighbors and communities.”Carolina Pines’ complete 2021 community benefit report is available by visiting cprmc.com/commitment-to-our-community