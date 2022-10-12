Robinson Nuclear Plant to test sirens today

HARTSVILLE — The outdoor warning sirens around the Robinson Nuclear Plant will be tested between 1-5 p.m. Wednesday.

The 59 outdoor warning sirens within 10 miles of the Robinson Nuclear Plant will sound at full volume for three minutes. To ensure they are functioning properly, it may be necessary to test some sirens more than once.

Testing is performed in cooperation with emergency officials in Chesterfield, Darlington and Lee counties, who are responsible for sounding the sirens.

Because this is a test, local broadcasting stations will not interrupt regular programming to broadcast Emergency Alert System messages. If there were ever a real emergency at the plant requiring the sirens to be sounded, local radio and television stations would broadcast information and instructions to the public.

For more information about the outdoor warning sirens, residents can refer to information available at duke-energy.com/NuclearEP.

