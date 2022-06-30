 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rogers, Gilchrist win Democratic primary runoff for Marion County Council seats

MARION, S.C. – Brittons Neck native Joel Rogers and Mullins city official Tarus Gilchrist won Tuesday’s Democratic runoff for Marion County Council District 3 and Marion County Council District 5 seats. The duo will add three new members of council following Dewayne Tennie’s victory for Marion County Council District 7 two weeks prior.

Rogers earned 379 votes to 163 for Mitchell Gause.

“It’s a credit to all the great people in the county and the district that place their faith in me at this particular time,” Rogers said.

Rogers said it was humbling to get the support from his community and thought it would be a great opportunity to step up with his experiences on the local level.

“My family has always been involved in the political arena,” he said. “With my training in law school I understand the importance of laws and regulations and how they affect everyday life.”

Gilchrist received 164 votes to 135 for Reginald Washington. He brings more than 15 years of experience serving as the Public Works Director for the city of Mullins. Gilchrist said as a lifelong resident, he has witnessed the strength and resilience of the county’s residents

“We deserve to live in a safe and healthy county,” he said. “It’s time to do some different things and I think the council we have in place will do some progressive thinking.”

Gilchrist said as a parent he is invested in the viability of Marion County for future generations.

“I will work tirelessly to ensure our children do not have to leave Marion County to enjoy financial security or find adequate housing. Economic development is key.”

MARION, S.C. – The Marion Post 5 Devil Dogs American Legion Junior team jumped out to an 8-2 lead midway through their home game against Latta Tuesday. The squad managed to hold-on for a 12-8 win to improve to 4-2 on the season.

