Rondeau graduates from governor's school

The South Carolina Governor School for the Arts and Humanities held its 2022 commencement ceremony on May 27 at Furman University’s McAlister Auditorium. One student from Darlington County was among the 97 graduates in the Class of 2022.

Alden Rondeau is a Creative Writing student from Hartsville, Rondeau previously attended Robert E. Lee Academy. She is a student leader of the film club and a member of visual narrative club. This summer, Rondeau will be writing and illustrating as a freelancer, as well as illustrating a children's book. After graduation, Rondeau will attend Temple University to study English and creative writing

The Governor’s School’s residential high school program provides pre-professional training in the arts as well as a nationally recognized academic education. Artistically talented students from across the state are selected through an application and audition process and attend during their sophomore, junior and senior years depending on their selected art area. Upon successful completion, graduates receive a South Carolina high school diploma and a Scholar Diploma. As a public school, tuition is free. Students only pay for meal plan and housing costs. Financial assistance is available through the Governor’s School Foundation. Applications for the 2023-2024 school year will open in the fall at SCGSAH.org.