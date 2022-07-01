 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, SCNOW is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Florence Center

Sales Tax Holiday coming in early August

  • 0

Computers, clothes, school supplies, and a variety of other items can be purchased free of Sales Tax during South Carolina's annual 72-hour Sales Tax Holiday. The 2022 Tax Free Weekend takes place Aug. 5-7.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue reminds shoppers that eligible items can be purchased online and in-store without paying the state's 6% Sales Tax and any applicable local taxes during South Carolina's Tax Free Weekend.

"With the increased cost of living, this year's Sales Tax Holiday is a welcome relief for families. Everyone saves money during a tax-free holiday, particularly on back-to-school essentials," said SCDOR Director Hartley Powell.

Tax-free items include computers, printers, school supplies, clothing and accessories, shoes and certain bed and bath items. These tax-free items can be new or used and are eligible regardless of price.

Items that are not tax-free during the Sales Tax Holiday include digital cameras, smartphones, jewelry, cosmetics, eyewear, wallets, watches, and furniture.

People are also reading…

For a detailed list of tax-free items, shopping lists, and FAQs, visit dor.sc.gov/taxfreeweekend.

Last year, South Carolina shoppers bought more than $24.5 million in tax-free items during the Sales Tax Holiday.

Information for Retailers

  • All retailers who sell eligible items participate in the Sales Tax Holiday and cannot collect Sales Tax from their customers on eligible purchases.
  • A retailer toolkit with social media graphics, posts, and FAQs is available at dor.sc.gov/retailer-toolkit
  • Sales of eligible tax-free items during the Sales Tax Holiday should be reported and taken as a deduction on a retailer's August Sales Tax return (return that is due in September). Retailers can file and pay Sales Tax and manage all of their South Carolina tax accounts online using our free tax portal, MyDORWAY.
  • Review Revenue Ruling #19-4 for FAQs and Information Letter #22-10 for a list of exempt and non-exempt items.
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rogers, Gilchrist win Democratic primary runoff for Marion County Council seats

Rogers, Gilchrist win Democratic primary runoff for Marion County Council seats

MARION, S.C. – Brittons Neck native Joel Rogers and Mullins city official Tarus Gilchrist won Tuesday’s Democratic runoff for Marion County Council District 3 and Marion County Council District 5 seats. The duo will add three new members of council following Dewayne Tennie’s victory for Marion County Council District 7 two weeks prior.

Marion County Community and Church Calendar

If you would like to have an event placed into the community calendar, please send information on the event to starandenterprise@scnow.com, fax to (843) 423-1710 or drop it by the Marion Star and Mullins Enterprise office before 12 p.m. (submissions must be typed) on Friday’s. Calendar events are subject to space available and are not guaranteed to run. Submissions will be edited.

Marion Post 5 runs away with 12-8 win over Latta

Marion Post 5 runs away with 12-8 win over Latta

MARION, S.C. – The Marion Post 5 Devil Dogs American Legion Junior team jumped out to an 8-2 lead midway through their home game against Latta Tuesday. The squad managed to hold-on for a 12-8 win to improve to 4-2 on the season.

The Paper Doll opens in Hartsville

The Paper Doll opens in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE – The Paper Doll clothing shop for little girls has opened on North Fifth Street in Hartsville. A ribbon cutting was held on Friday…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert