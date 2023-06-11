COLUMBIA, S.C. -- The South Carolina Department of Social Services Employee of the Month program recognizes staff members.

The seven most recently selected were: Siera Wider, Human Resource Division, State Office; Jessica Koumas, Child Welfare Services, Richland County; Susie Ringler, Office of General Counsel, Aiken; Tiffany Sharperson Scott, Agency Quality Assurance and CQI, Columbia; Melissa Heston- Covert, Economic Services, Columbia; Daphney Green, Child Support Services Division, Columbia; and Jordan Alexander, Adult Advocacy Services Division, Darlington County.

Staff selected for the Employee of the Month Program are awarded with lunch with the State Director, along with other honorees and a dedicated parking space.