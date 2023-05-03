MULLINS, S.C. — “I believe every child can learn and some learn differently. I feel that I need to reach every student in his or her own learning style,” said the late Debra “Susie” Hill after being named North Mullins Primary Teacher of the Year for 2010-11. Hill taught first grade and provided 40 years of service in public education, starting out as an 18-year old secretary at Palmetto Middle to becoming a longtime teacher in Mullins and the Rains Centenary community.

“Children do not interrupt my work. They are my work,” she said.

Hill continued that work until her death battling cancer on May 5, 2020. Since that time family and friends have been honoring her memory and contributions with the Teach Them to Reach Them Susie Hill Scholarship Fund.

A chicken Bog fundraiser was held at Mullins Church of God on Sandy Bluff Road in support of the scholarship fund and scholastic book program. The fund awards a $5,000 scholarship annually to a Marion County student that plans to attend college and become a teacher.

Husband and Marion County Board of Education member Donnie Hill said two scholarships have been given to date.

“It’s given out each year,” he said. “She worked full-time and went back to school. This is to help people in need on their path to becoming a teacher.”

Greg Hill helps lead the foundation in honor of his mother and said each May the scholarship award goes to help a Marion County resident.

“We also use funds to give every three and four old in Marion County reading books,” he said. “We’re also planning to introduce some reading incentive programs with the school district to help improve reading skills.”

Greg Hill said the first scholarship award winner will be graduating from Francis Marion University next school year and another graduating in June.

His mother’s biggest request was she wanted to help people that had a desire to venture in the world of education. She wanted them to have an easier path than what she had to go through to become an educator.

“That’s the biggest thing for the selection committee because teaching was a passion of my mom,” Greg Hill said. “She was teaching until her last diagnosis and had to step-away.”

Susie Hill was active in her community as a member of Mullins Penecostal Holiness Church serving as Sunday School teacher and secretary. She also supported the Mullins High School Booster Club, Victory Sports Camp, and PTO. An annual golf tournament is also held as a fundraiser for the scholarship.

Retired Mullins City Hall Customer Service Representative Jean Brunson serves as vice-president of the Teach Them to Reach Them foundation.

“I just love it,” Brunson said. “I love Susie. She was a best-friend of mine.”

Brunson said the two had so much in common.

“Her desire to teach kids to learn from an early age is the best way to get started for them and they won’t lose that,” Brunson said. “She firmly believed that and I do too.”

Donations can be made to Teach Them to Reach Them at P.O. Box 322 in Mullins, SC 29574.