SEEN ON SCENE: Hartsville High School football honors seniors

HARTSVILLE -- Hartsville High School's football program honored its seniors before Friday night's game against Darlington.

The Red Foxes rolled to a 68-0 win over Darlington at Kelleyville Stadium.

Hartsville’s Marcus Johnson rushed for three touchdowns.

Carmello McDaniel and Josh Byrd had two rushing touchdowns each.

The Red Foxes improved to 2-0 and will travel to Camden at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Darlington falls to 0-1 and will host Lugoff-Elgin at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

In the season opener, Hartsville rolled to a 41-17 win over Conway.

Hartsville’s J’Shawn Anderson rushed for three touchdowns. Teammate Carmello McDaniels added three more of his own.

Anderson scored on runs of 10, 2 and 2 yards. McDaniel scored on runs of 1 yard, 57 yards and 7 yards.

