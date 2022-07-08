 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sellers Mayor killed in tractor crash

Sellers Mayor killed in tractor crash

Marion County Councilmen Simon Jenkins, left, community worker Sarah Crawford and Sellers Mayor Frank Jones use an old water pump to drink water at Dennis Horne's home on June 9, 2011. Jones said he helped more than 70 people repair their homes. He died Thursday evening in a tractor crash.

 FILE PHOTO

SELLERS, S.C. – Sellers Mayor Frank Jones, 71, died in a tractor crash Thursday evening, according to Marion County Deputy Coroner Jim Grey.

Jones was bush hogging in the Sellers community with his tractor when it overturned into a ditch.

Highway Patrol is investigating the incident but hasn't released what led up to the tractor overturning and crashing.

Jones was won February’s election for Mayor 23 years after he was first elected to serve from 1988 to 1999. He spent most of that time working to help others with home repairs.

Jones was also a member of the Marion Police Department for 14 years.

In a previous interview, Jones said he helped more than 70 people rebuild their homes through grant funding.

After Jones retired from the police force due to a back injury, he was searching for a way to continue to help people. A new path to service opened up when he received a phone call from a friend who told him about the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Repair and Rehabilitation loan and grant.

Jones said if he can find something to help someone else in need he should spread the word.

“When I can put a smile on a person’s face, it makes me feel good,” he said.

Editor of the Marion Star & Mullins Enterprise.

