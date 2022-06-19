Senate Update: Budget concerns ahead of upcoming session

As you may be aware, the 2022 session of the South Carolina General Assembly ended last month. While the Statehouse has been relatively quiet over the past few weeks, there is still incredibly important work going on for the betterment of our state. To take stock of all this work, the General Assembly is reconvening from June 15 to June 17 to address matters important to our state.

The most important of these matters will be to learn about the progress in discussions over this year’s budget. There was some disagreement between the House and the Senate about some of the provisions in the state budget. As a result, House and Senate leaders have spent the past month attempting to find a compromise that will allow our state government to continue functioning for the next fiscal year. I am eager to see their progress when we return to the Statehouse on Wednesday, and I am excited to pass a final budget as soon as possible.

There are also numerous other matters that the General Assembly will take up upon our return. We are responsible for considering any vetoes and appointments by the Governor, as well as any pressing local legislation that might affect our communities. We are also responsible for dealing with any redistricting changes, as there was a recent court order that required small changes to State House maps. While these are small administrative tasks, they are still vitally important for the functioning of our state.

This is not the only time that the General Assembly will meet this summer, however. According to the Sine Die resolution that adjourned the Legislature in May, we are also scheduled to reconvene from June 28th to June 30th. During this session, we will address some of the same administrative tasks that I mentioned previously. Additionally, it is also possible that House and Senate leaders may call us back once a decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization Supreme Court case is rendered.

Even though the 2022 session is over, there is still incredibly important work that is being done in Columbia. I am proud of all the legislation that was passed during the regular session, and I am looking forward to getting the budget done so that our state government can continue running efficiently.