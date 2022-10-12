Sonoco donates $50K to Ian recovery efforts

HARTSVILLE — In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian’s devastation on the Southeast, Sonoco has donated $50,000 to American Red Cross disaster relief efforts.

This partnership will help at a critical time for Florida and the Carolinas. American Red Cross volunteers from across the country are working around the clock in Florida to provide food, shelter and comfort for people facing the heartbreaking devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian. Many neighborhoods have been left unrecognizable. Conditions remain challenging, which makes it difficult for people to get the help they need.

Sonoco also is supporting disaster aid stations where people can get food and relief supplies, and trained volunteers are providing health and mental health support to families who have suffered unimaginable loss.

More than 1,500 Red Crossers from all 50 states and the District of Columbia are supporting relief efforts, and, with our partners, the Red Cross has provided nearly 206,000 meals and snacks to people in need.

“While Sonoco’s operations were fortunate not to be impacted by the storm, we believe we have an obligation to help those who literally lost everything and are struggling to recover,” said Howard Coker, president and CEO. “With the help of the American Red Cross and its thousands of volunteers, I have no doubt that the region and its people will be able to rebuild, recover and reemerge even stronger.”

One of the most important things people can do right now is make a donation of any size to help the American Red Cross continue to help people affected by Hurricane Ian. Visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or text the word IAN to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Please schedule an appointment to give blood today by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).