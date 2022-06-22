Sonoco names Dillard as chief financial officer

HARTSVILLE, S.C., — Sonoco, one of the largest sustainable global packaging companies, recently announced that Rob Dillard, who most recently served as the company’s chief strategy officer, has been named chief financial officer, effective July 1.

In this new role, Dillard will be responsible for Sonoco’s global finance functions including audit, controllership, financial reporting, tax, treasury, risk management and insurance, financial planning and analysis, as well as strategy and corporate development.

He will continue to report to Howard Coker, president and chief executive officer, and succeeds Julie Albrecht, who previously announced plans to depart Sonoco on June 30.

Dillard, 48, joined Sonoco in 2018 and has led the company’s corporate strategy and mergers and acquisitions activities.

During his time with Sonoco, Dillard has led the development of the company’s overall strategy, which included the recent $1.35 billion acquisition of Ball Metalpack, Sonoco’s largest acquisition to date.

Prior to joining Sonoco, Dillard served as president of Personal Care Europe and vice president of strategy and innovation at Domtar Personal Care, a division of Domtar Corporation. Prior to that, he served as president of Stanley Hydraulics and vice president of business development at Stanley Black and Decker.

He has extensive finance and capital markets experience with UBS Investment Bank, where he served as executive director in the Global Industrials Group. Dillard holds a bachelor’s degree in economics along with an master’s of business administration from the University of North Carolina.

“We are pleased to have Rob assume this critical finance leadership role,” Coker said. “Rob is a strategic leader within the Company and brings extensive experience in corporate finance and accounting, operations, strategy and corporate development from both Fortune 500 companies and investment banking. As our new CFO, Rob will use his experience and deep knowledge of Sonoco’s culture and strategic opportunities to partner with our global business leaders to further drive performance improvement and shareholder value.”