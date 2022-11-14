Sonoco net sales up 34% in third quarter 2022

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Net sales for Sonoco Products Company increased 34% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021.

The company had net sales of $1.89 billion in the third quarter of 2022, which ended Oct. 2, compared to net sales of $1.415 billion in third quarter of 2021.

Operating profit increased 44% from $127 million in the third quarter of 2021 to $182 million in 2022. Its earnings per share for stockholders was up 11% from $1.12 in 2021 to $1.24 this year. On Friday, Sonoco’s stock was trading at $58.10.

Third-quarter highlights included:

The acquisition of Skyjern Paper in Denmark on Sept. 28 to expand production capacity in Europe.

Start-up of the state-of-the-art uncoated recycled paperboard No. 10 machine in the Hartsville Mill Complex.

Release of updated corporate responsibility report, which highlighted ESG initiatives.

Continued progress on strategic priorities which are expected to benefit financial results in 2023 and beyond.

The company delivered another strong quarter because consumer demand remained stable and supply conditions improved. The company also executed a number of activities crucial to its future, Sonoco President/CEO Howard Coker said.

“We are delighted that we have successfully completed the initial start-up of our advanced No. 10 URB machine in the Hartsville Mill Complex, which will improve our paper making efficiency. In parallel, we are expanding paper production capability with the planned acquisition of Skjern Paper in Denmark to support growing demand for sustainable paper-based packaging in Europe. Overall, I am pleased with our team’s performance through the quarter while successfully meeting the demand requirements of our customers,” Coker said.

Sonoco reports its finances in two segments – consumer packaging and industrial paper packaging. All remaining business is reported as All Other.

Consumer packaging net sales increased 72% year-over-year. Metal Packaging acquisition and strong strategic pricing performance drove the increase. Consumer Packaging sales were $1,031 billion in the third quarter, compared to $599 million in same period in 2021.

Consumer packaging operating profit was up 93% to $128 million from $66 million in third quarter 2021.

Net sales in the industrial paper packaging segment increased 4% in third quarter 2022, from the same period in 2021. Sales in the third quarter of 2022 were $661 million, compared to $635 in the same period of 2021, Net operating profit improved 48% to $82 million, compared to $55 million in third quarter 2021.

In the All Other businesses segment, net sales increased 10% to $198 million from the prior-year quarter. The sales increase can be attributed to strategic pricing performance. Total operating profit in the segment improved 19% over the prior year’s third quarter performance, Operating profit was $15 million in third quarter 2022, compared to $13 million the previous year.