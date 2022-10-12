Sonoco starts up new paperboard machine

HARTSVILLE — Sonoco, one of the largest sustainable global packaging companies, recently announced the new uncoated recycled paperboard No. 10 machine is operational as part of its previously announced Project Horizon —the $125 million investment to transform its former corrugated medium machine in Hartsville to a state-of-the-art URB operation.

“We are excited to share the successful launch of our updated No. 10 machine. This machine was designed to be one of the largest and lowest cost producers of URB in the world — paving the way for the future of our Hartsville paper mill complex and our global position as a high quality URB provider,” said Rodger Fuller, Sonoco’s Chief Operating Officer. “With these state-of-the-art capabilities, Sonoco is able to produce a wider range of high-value paper grades to serve our Industrial and Consumer converted products businesses and external trade customers.”

Project Horizon was initiated, in part, to ensure the long-term viability and sustainability of Sonoco’s 100-year-old Hartsville Mill Complex, at which the company produces almost a third of its U.S. and Canadian URB.The introduction of the new operation is projected to drive $30 million in annual cost savings by 2024 and will ensure the mill remains globally competitive.

This launch also marks Sonoco’s move to 100% recycled fibers in the Hartsville Mill Complex, which eliminated the manufacturing complex’s virgin pulp processing and chemical recovery operation. This conversion to 100% recycled fiber is expected to reduce electricity consumption, driving reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and total water use — advancing Sonoco’s long-term sustainability commitment.

As previously announced and planned, with the introduction of the high-capacity No. 10 URB machine, the less efficient No. 1 and No. 9 cylinder machines will be permanently shut down by the end of October.

Fuller said, “The start-up of the No. 10 machine is an important milestone for Sonoco to demonstrate our ability to update and improve long-standing machines to meet changing market conditions and better serve our customers. We congratulate and thank the entire Sonoco team and our valuable suppliers for their efforts to execute this successful project.”

About SonocoFounded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE:SON) is a global provider of packaging products. With net sales of approximately $5.6 billion in 2021, the Company has approximately 22,000 employees working in more than 300 operations around the world, serving some of the world’s best-known brands. With our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life., Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products, and a better world, for our customers, employees and communities. The Company ranked first in the Packaging sector on Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies for 2022 as well as being included in Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies for the fourth consecutive year.

For more information on the company, visit our website at www.sonoco.com.