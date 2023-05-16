COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Spectrum today announced the launch of Spectrum Internet, Mobile, TV and Voice services to more than 4,400 homes and small businesses in Marion County.

Spectrum’s newly constructed fiber-optic network buildout in Marion County is part of the company’s approximately $5 billion RDOF-related investment in unserved rural communities, which includes $1 billion won in the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) RDOF auction. The company’s RDOF expansion will provide broadband access to approximately 1 million customer locations as estimated by the FCC across 24 states in the coming years.

“Spectrum is bringing gigabit broadband to unserved communities across America through RDOF,” said Jonathan Holt, Vice President of Construction at Spectrum. “Our investment is making it possible to deliver the high-value broadband, mobile, TV and voice services now available in Marion County. We are providing local residents and small businesses superior connectivity at highly competitive prices, backed by a team of skilled local technicians and U.S.-based customer service.”

Broadband speeds up to 1 Gbps, plus money-saving Mobile options and 85,000 On Demand choices

Spectrum Internet delivers speeds up to 1 Gbps and Advanced WiFi for both residential customers and small business clients, featuring starting speeds of 300 Mbps, with no modem fees, data caps or contracts. Spectrum Business Internet offers its clients plans with starting download speeds of 300 Mbps, with 600 Mbps and 1 Gbps options.

“Now more than ever, it is important for all Americans — from students to the working class to our senior citizens — to have access to a fast, reliable internet connection,” said U.S. Rep. Russell Fry. “Thanks to broadband, families are able to stay connected, and businesses have the connectivity they need to thrive. I applaud Spectrum's investment to provide broadband services in parts of the Grand Strand and Pee Dee in South Carolina's Seventh District, expanding connectivity in rural areas.”

Sen. Kent Williams was excited about the expansion.

“I have been a longtime advocate of expanding high-speed broadband access to rural and unserved parts of the state,” added state Sen. Kent Williams. “Spectrum’s announcement today is cause for celebration for residents in Marion County, who now have access to reliable internet connectivity with affordability options like the Affordable Connectivity Program.”

Spectrum also was a day one participant in the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which makes quality, high-speed internet service available at a low — or even at no — cost to eligible families in financial need. All Spectrum Internet plans are eligible for ACP credits, and because customers are not locked into a contract, families can always choose the right broadband plan to meet their changing needs.

Along with multiple broadband options, Spectrum services now available also include Spectrum Mobile™ and Spectrum TV®. Spectrum Mobile is the nation’s fastest-growing mobile provider** and combines with Spectrum Internet and Advanced Home WiFi to provide seamless connectivity inside and outside the home. Spectrum Mobile provides customers access to nationwide 5G at great value, with Unlimited lines starting at $29.99 a month, as well as By the Gig options.

Local residents and business owners can visit spectrumruralexpansion.com to learn more about when their home or business may be able to receive Spectrum services.