SPORTS ROUNDUP

VOLLEYBALL

Hartsville 3

West Florence 1

Hartsville defeats West Florence 18-25, 25-22, 25-14, and 25-20.

ACES: WF: Kaycee Miller 5, Elizbeth White 1, Jordyn Perry 1

KILLS: WF: Rachel Herod 5, Savannah Temple 2, Reagan Dubose 1, Miller 8, Sara Earle 2, White 4, Emma Oakley 2, Monica Schenk 6.

ASSISTS: WF:Herod 13, R.Dubose 10.

BLOCKS: WF: Herod 7, Earle 1, Schenk 3.

DIGS: WF: Herod 7, R.Dubose 1, Miller 4, Brooke Owens 2, Earle 1, White 2, Oakley 1,Logan Moore 9, Perry 10.

RECORDS: WF 16-6, 4-5 Region 6-4A.

MEN’S GOLF Hallinger ties for first place

CAMDEN, S.C. — Coker was third as a team, and Jonathan Hallinger finished in a tie for first at the Camden Collegiate on Tuesday.

The Cobras turned in a 300 as a team, while shooting 867 for the tournament. Hallinger turned in a 72 on the final day, while Killian Ryan (73) and Fred Tindale (77) each finished at 222 for the tournament in a tie for 24th individually. Caleb tidd turned in a 78 on the day to finish at 223 and tied for 28th individually. Maximilan Barclay finished with an 80 today to bring his tournament total to 227, while JJ Cots turned in a 77 to bring his tournament total to 232. Blake Weatherford turned in an 82 to bring his tournament total to 248, while Seth Evans also shot a 92 to bring his tournament total to 262.

“Our guys really had a rough start today after sitting on the overnight 36-hole lead, but they did settle in down the stretch to hold off some good teams and finish third,” said head coach John Hackney.

The Cobras return to the course on Oct. 10 for the Irish Creek Classic at The Club at Irish Creek in Kannapolis, N.C.

—COKER UNIVERSITY

WOMEN’S GOLF Cobras tie for fourth

SALISBURY, N.C. — The Cobras’ Daniella Gyoni also finished fourth individually at the Patsy Rendleman Invitational on Tuesday.

Gyoni finished in fourth place individually, turning in an 80 on the day to bring her tournament total to 153. Kathleen Escobar finished with an 82 on the day to bring her tournament total to 159 to finish tied for 16th, while Mack Taylor Bailey finished two shots better than yesterday for a 79 to finish at 160 in a tie for 19th. Jenna Werle turned in a 79 today for a tournament total of 163, while Lora Ledbetter carded an 85 for a tournament score of 168. The Cobras return to the links on Oct. 17 for the Jekyll Island Intercollegiate at Pine Lakes Golf Course in Jekyll Island, Ga.

—COKER UNIVERSITY

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL Coker loses to Wingate

HARTSVILLE—The Cobras lost by scores of 25-10, 25-10, 25-13.

Chelsey Blume led the way with six kills, while Taylor Hills and Lauren Loveday each had three. Alexis Kopicki and Ramsaye Wakinekona each registered two kills in the match, while Nehemiah Jinks also had one. Adriana Velez dished out nine assists in the match, while Kendal Boland had seven and Nialah Gupton also had one. Gupton, Hills and Velez each had one service ace in the match. Makayla Harris led the way with 16 digs in the match, while seven others posted digs in the match. Blume registered one solo block in the match to lead the blocking effort.

—COKER UNIVERSITY