2021 Football Preview: Marion football hits its stride as championship contenders

MARION, S.C. – The Marion Swamp Foxes football program is on a solid foundation, promoting offensive coordinator Brian Hennecy to head coach and heading into the 2021 season as defending Class 2A lower state champions with a young core ready to be a contender in the seasons ahead.
Marion is 14-5 in the past two seasons, riding a wave of success as they prepare for a road opener at Carvers Bay on Aug. 19.
“It’s exciting,” Hennecy said of the start of the season. “Our guys have been working hard throughout the summer and it’s finally arrived. Our guys have been putting in the effort.”
Hennecy said the familiarity with the returning personnel and coaching staff will help the team.
“These guys have been running this offense for two years even down to the junior varsity level,” he said. “Nothing is going to change for us it will just be some different personnel into our system but we can adjust during games.”
The Swamp Foxes’ bright future relies on a talented group of sophomores in quarterback Gabriel Cusack, wide receiver Jamorius Wilson, fullback Rodrick “Dino” McRae along with athletes Richard Eaddy and Quay’sheed “Squirt” Scott.
“The newcomers are catching on and I’ve seen during spring practice the guys have been working hard,” Hennecy said. “They got a little taste of a playoff run and region championship and they want to continue the success that senior class established.”
Offense
The poised Cusack leads the Marion Swamp Foxes offense with his ability to run and throw the football. Scott will also get snaps at quarterback to make use of his playmaking ability.
McRae is a major addition in the backfield as a power running fullback that will also start at middle linebacker on defense. Senior running back William Gurley should be ready by Week 2 to get carries. Freshman Dramere Pearson could also share the load at running back and inside linebacker.
Running backs coach Demetrious Johnson said despite not having a returning starter, the position has depth.
“We’re going to have a fantastic year,” he said. “A lot of guys have stepped-up to the role and we should have a great season.”
The Swamp Foxes offensive line will continue to showcase its power rushing attack. Senior lineman Dra’quan “Beast” Pearson and his brother junior guard Dreliek Pearson lead on both sides of the ball.
New offensive line coach Travis Lewis said Dra’quan has shown leadership.
“He is really moving into a leadership position,” Lewis said. “We looked to him more as a defensive lineman last year but he understands how important it is to get to that level offensively and he is willing to take his time and play on the offensive line as well. He is a good leader for us and he makes sure his brothers are line and I’m very proud of that. I look forward to a big season from him.”
Lewis said he looks forward to making plays happen at the line of scrimmage.
“That probably excites me more than anything is the fact that they want to learn,” he said. “Our goal is to be the best offensive line in the lower state.”
DEFENSE
Defensive coordinator Leo Phillips returns with a solid group of players that should maintain last year’s momentum.
While the Pearson brothers add physicality to the defensive line, senior linebacker Zachary Jackson helps add depth along with Gurley and McRae. Wilson is another productive player that can impact on the defensive front.
Sophomore defensive backs Scott, Cusack and Tyshawn Sanders form an experienced secondary led by senior Jameik Nichols.
MARION SWAMP FOXES
COACH: Brian Hennecy
2020 RECORD: 7-2
2021 SCHEDULE
Aug. 19 at Carvers Bay
Aug. 27 at Lamar
Sept. 3 vs. Hemingway
Sept. 10 vs. Manning
Sept. 17 vs. Lake City
Oct. 1 vs. Andrews
Oct. 8 at Kingstree
Oct. 15 vs. Lee Central
Oct. 22 at Latta
Oct. 29 vs. Mullins
TOP RETURNERS: Gabriel Cusack, Dreliek Pearson, Dra’quan Pearson, Zachary Jackson, Jamorius Wilson, Tyshawn Sanders, Quay’sheed Scott
KEY LOSSES: T.J. Sanders, Qua’liek Crawford, Ky’Heim Bethea
COACH’S QUOTE: “Get better daily at practice.”