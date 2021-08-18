2021 Football Preview: Marion football hits its stride as championship contenders

Offense

The poised Cusack leads the Marion Swamp Foxes offense with his ability to run and throw the football. Scott will also get snaps at quarterback to make use of his playmaking ability.

McRae is a major addition in the backfield as a power running fullback that will also start at middle linebacker on defense. Senior running back William Gurley should be ready by Week 2 to get carries. Freshman Dramere Pearson could also share the load at running back and inside linebacker.

Running backs coach Demetrious Johnson said despite not having a returning starter, the position has depth.

“We’re going to have a fantastic year,” he said. “A lot of guys have stepped-up to the role and we should have a great season.”

The Swamp Foxes offensive line will continue to showcase its power rushing attack. Senior lineman Dra’quan “Beast” Pearson and his brother junior guard Dreliek Pearson lead on both sides of the ball.

New offensive line coach Travis Lewis said Dra’quan has shown leadership.