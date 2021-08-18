2021 Football Preview: Mullins Auctioneers football team eager to gain experience

“We want to be able to run the football on offense,” he said. “So we got a lot of young kids on offensive line that is going to have to come around for us.”

Senior offensive lineman Joey Locklear is the team’s most experienced player and depended on as a leader.

“We’re trying to get some of these young kids ready so our guys won’t have to play both ways,” Williams said. “They’ll get better as the season rolls around.”

It appears to be running back by committee with Martinez Brewton, Dorian Smith, Jamar Brown and Devante Williams getting carries. Tim Frazier Jr., Demetrius Sanders and Taymore Owens will be targets for sophomore starting quarterback Syree Livingston. The 6-foot-3 signal caller should be able to use his imposing size to his advantage and offer a different look for opponents tossing the football as a southpaw.

Offensive coordinator Kevin Hamilton said he is looking for more players to come.

“It’s great to have them back and we always welcome them back,” Hamilton said. “They’re family and we need all the players we can get out here.”

Hamilton said it’s going to be great not having to go into the season looking for a quarterback.