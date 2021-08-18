2021 Football Preview: Mullins Auctioneers football team eager to gain experience

MULLINS, S.C. – The Mullins Auctioneers aim to make the most of their experience for players coming off limited action last season. Coach John Williams and his squad prepare for the 2021 Aug. 27 opener against Green Sea Floyds after playing just three games in 2020.
“I like the attitude and the hustle,” Williams said of his team. “It feels great to have enough players. Last year it was rough but this year it feels a little better. We still don’t have a little depth at certain places but overall it’s much better than it was last year.”
Williams said his players missed valuable time due to the COVID-19 pandemic and expects to spend most of the 2021 games developing his players and learning through game experience.
The Auctioneers have a lot of holes to fill on both sides of the ball. The offensive line returns one starter while the defense will have to find production at linebacker and defensive line. A bit of good news is the team could have star free safety Nizail Robinson return from an offseason knee injury by midseason.
Williams called Robinson a valuable player that’s a stud at the safety and scouted heavily by recruiters. He racked up 35 tackles as a sophomore.
Offense
Williams said the game-plan is to be more physical.
“We want to be able to run the football on offense,” he said. “So we got a lot of young kids on offensive line that is going to have to come around for us.”
Senior offensive lineman Joey Locklear is the team’s most experienced player and depended on as a leader.
“We’re trying to get some of these young kids ready so our guys won’t have to play both ways,” Williams said. “They’ll get better as the season rolls around.”
It appears to be running back by committee with Martinez Brewton, Dorian Smith, Jamar Brown and Devante Williams getting carries. Tim Frazier Jr., Demetrius Sanders and Taymore Owens will be targets for sophomore starting quarterback Syree Livingston. The 6-foot-3 signal caller should be able to use his imposing size to his advantage and offer a different look for opponents tossing the football as a southpaw.
Offensive coordinator Kevin Hamilton said he is looking for more players to come.
“It’s great to have them back and we always welcome them back,” Hamilton said. “They’re family and we need all the players we can get out here.”
Hamilton said it’s going to be great not having to go into the season looking for a quarterback.
“Flash” Robinson could also see time with the football in his hands at running back and wide receiver.
“He’s the heart and soul of the team and it’s good to have him back,” Hamilton said. “We just want him to take his time with rehab, heal-up and get ready for region play.
Senior Omarion Page returns to the team as speedy running back and kick returner. Mizohn Grooms is another athlete that can make plays on offense.
Defense
“On defense we just want to attack,” Williams said. “Want to be rushing to the football and hustling.” The defense will get a major boost if Robinson returns.
“With that kind of talent it changes everything,” Williams said. “We can utilize him in certain situations. He’s a threat defensively at safety and he has been a great player for us over the years. It will be exceptional to get him back.”
Defensive coordinator Tony Nelson said he is working hard getting his defensive backs prepared while also focusing on his linebackers.
“We’re just starting from the basics,” he said. “They’re green but they’re talented. They just need to be taught.”
Nelson said his secondary has good instincts and coachable.
Robinson and Livingston lead at the safety positions while Johnell Sindab recovered a fumble and picked off a pass in his first season as a starter at cornerback. Amir Grant could also be a welcomed newcomer at defensive back.
Senior Tyriek Hayes will look to lead the defensive line along with returning senior Dennis Pernell making plays at defensive tackle and linebacker.
Nelson said his defensive philosophy is working hard and getting to the football.
“We want 11 men to the ball at all times,” he said. “We don’t want walk and I don’t want anyone to get lazy or feel like they’re tired and start making mistakes and errors. We’re going to have to stay focus so we got to get into shape.”
MULLINS AUCTIONEERS
COACH: John Williams (9 years at Mullins 38-52)
2020 RECORD: 0-3
2021 SCHEDULE
Aug. 27 vs. Green Sea Floyds
Sept. 3 vs. Andrew Jackson
Sept. 10 vs. Cheraw
Sept. 17 at Hannah-Pamplico
Sept. 24 vs. Lake View
Oct. 1 vs. Lee Central
Oct. 8 at Andrews
Oct. 15 at Latta
Oct. 22 vs. Kingstree
Oct. 29 at Marion
TOP RETURNER: Nizail Robinson, Zamon Palmer DE/G, Tyreik Hayes LB/T, Joey Locklear DT/C, Johnell Sindab CB/LB, Syree Livingston QB/S, Demetrius Sanders WR/CB.