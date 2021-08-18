2021 Football Preview: Pee Dee Academy offense the key to success

MULLINS, S.C. – Coach Jonathan King and the Pee Dee Academy Golden Eagles bring their high octane offense to the 2021 season. The Eagles bring back starters on the offensive line, backfield and quarterback.
Pee Dee Academy averages seven wins the past three seasons and should continue the success, starting with their Aug. 27 home opener against Myrtle Beach Christian Academy.
“We got a lot of spots to fill defensively and lost some quality football players,” King said. “We just got to have people step-up when they get their chances and take that role.”
OFFENSE
Coach King said junior quarterback Hudson Spivey was thrown into the fire as a freshman starter but has grown, coming off a 22 touchdowns and 1,850 yard season.
“He has worked really hard,” King said. “He has really grown into the position.”
Seniors Dylan Carter and Zachary Martin lead talented and experienced offensive line that includes the imposing Holden Caulder and agile Jacob Rouse.
Those running lanes help junior running back Coleby Sinclair use his ability to break for big gains. Sinclair is the team’s leading rusher with 960 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Sophomore Hughes Elvington and senior Reed Trussell could see action at slot receiver.
DEFENSE
Linebackers Colton Caulder and Landyn Tyler are valuable contributors on the defensive side with range and tackling. Caulder will also be a force as a junior defensive tackle.
PEE DEE ACADEMY GOLDEN EAGLES
COACH: Jonathan King
2020 RECORD: 7-2
2021 SCHEDULE
Aug. 27 vs. Christian Academy
Sept. 3 at Florence Christian
Sept. 10 vs. The King’s Academy
Sept. 17 vs. Thomas Sumter Academy
Sept. 24 vs. Lee Academy
Oct. 1 at Williamsburg Academy
Oct. 8 vs. Spartanburg Christian
Oct. 15 at Dillon Christian
Oct. 29 vs. Carolina Academy
TOP RETURNERS: WR/S Colton Caulder (Sr.), OL/DL Dylan Carter (Sr.), OL/DL Zachary Martin (Sr.), WR/DB Allen Moore (Sr.), QB Hudson Spivey (Jr.), RB/LB Coleby Sinclair (Jr.), OL/DL Holden Calder (Jr.), LB/RB Landyn Tyler (Jr.), DL/OL Jacob Rouse (Jr.)
KEY LOSSES: WR Caleb Oakley, WR/S Ryan Forney, DE Gabe Estes, LB/OL Kaiden Shaffer, DL Sam Gasque, DB Harley Carter
COACH’S QUOTE: “Our players have been working extremely hard lifting and conditioning this summer. I’m very proud of the dedication shown by our guys and hope to see that continue throughout the season. We have a lot of experienced players returning from last year’s team but will need some guys to step up and fill the holes left by a strong group of graduated Seniors from the class of 2021. Hopefully, we can stay healthy throughout the year and give ourselves a chance to once again compete in the 2A playoffs.”