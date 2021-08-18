2021 Football Preview: Pee Dee Academy offense the key to success

COACH’S QUOTE: “Our players have been working extremely hard lifting and conditioning this summer. I’m very proud of the dedication shown by our guys and hope to see that continue throughout the season. We have a lot of experienced players returning from last year’s team but will need some guys to step up and fill the holes left by a strong group of graduated Seniors from the class of 2021. Hopefully, we can stay healthy throughout the year and give ourselves a chance to once again compete in the 2A playoffs.”