Anderson Brothers Bank hosts 21st annual Invitational

FLORENCE, S.C. – A.C. Flora rallied Tuesday at the Country Club of South Carolina to finish with a two-day score of 588 and the overall title in the 21st Anderson Brothers Bank Invitational.

The Falcons won by four strokes over Oceanside Collegiate (592). Trinity Collegiate Blue finished third (595). Oceanside was tied with Lexington for the overall lead after day one, and the Titans were two-time defending tournament champions.

The All-Tournament team consisted of Oceanside’s Waymon Thomas, who also won individual medalist with a 138. Trinity’s Gene Zeigler, who shot a 76 on Monday at Florence Country Club, finished with an overall score of 142 alongside Oceanside’s Logan Lutz and Flora’s Adan Hunt and Coleman Furgerson.

Aynor’s Braedan Barnett shot 144, and West Florence’s Jack Seward, competing as an individual, also shot 144 to make the squad.

The annual high school golfers tournament teed off at Florence Country Club in the first round. Up to 19 teams representing 17 area high schools challenged for the title.

TRINITY BLUE (595)

Gene Zeigler 142, Pake June 149, Drew Jeffords 152, Thomas Davis 156, Jay Smith 158.

HARTSVILLE (688)