ASK PAT: Beginners Brisket

Today’s recipe looks very easy. It is called Beginners Brisket and the preparation is minimal. I haven’t tried it yet, but I don’t see how it could go wrong.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Use aluminum foil to line a roasting pan and coat with cooking spray. Place the cut of meat in the pan, combine the remaining ingredients together in a bowl and mix. Pour over beef. Cover roasting pan with more foil. Bake for 2 ¾ to 3 ¼ hours, or when internal temperature reaches 165 to 170 degrees. Remove from oven and let rest covered for 10 minutes. Slice and enjoy.