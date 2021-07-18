 Skip to main content
ASK PAT: Beginners Brisket
ASK PAT: Beginners Brisket

Ask Pat

Pat Koch

Today’s recipe looks very easy. It is called Beginners Brisket and the preparation is minimal. I haven’t tried it yet, but I don’t see how it could go wrong.

Beginners Brisket

3-4 lbs. chuck roast OR 3-4 lbs. beef brisket

1 large white onion, chopped

1 cup ketchup or your favorite BBQ sauce

1 envelope dry onion soup mix

½ cup water

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Use aluminum foil to line a roasting pan and coat with cooking spray. Place the cut of meat in the pan, combine the remaining ingredients together in a bowl and mix. Pour over beef. Cover roasting pan with more foil. Bake for 2 ¾ to 3 ¼ hours, or when internal temperature reaches 165 to 170 degrees. Remove from oven and let rest covered for 10 minutes. Slice and enjoy.

Source: Pat Koch’s personal files

