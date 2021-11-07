ASK PAT: Black Forest Cake

I hope you are not tired of recipes for easy, delicious cakes. Today’s recipe is for Black Forest Cake. I have not made I, but I had it at a friend’s house and I just had to have the recipe. Only four ingredients for the cake and three for the frosting. You will be proud to serve this to family and friends alike. If you know a veteran who likes chocolate cake make this for them.
Black Forest Cake
1 box chocolate or devil’s food cake mix
1 can cherry pie filling
3 eggs, lightly beaten
1 teaspoon almond extract
Frosting:
2/3 cup powdered sugar
2/3 cup sour cream
8-oz. container Cool Whip, thawed
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine the four cake ingredients in a medium bowl. Mix together and put into a greased and floured Bundt cake pan. Bake for 45 to 50 minutes. While it is cooling, combine the powdered sugar and sour cream and fold in the Cool Whip. When the cake is completely cool, spoon on the frosting.
Source: Betty Kessler’s personal files