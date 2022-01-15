ASK PAT: Cinnamon French Toast Casserole

Lightly grease a 9x13-inch casserole dish. Slice the bread into 1-2-inch cubes and put them in an even layer on bottom of the dish. In a large mixing bowl, combine the remaining casserole ingredients. Using an electric mixer is probably the easiest way. Pour this egg mixture over the bread in the casserole dish. It is important that all the bread is saturated with the custard. Cover the casserole dish and allow it to rest in the fridge overnight. For the topping combine the flour, light brown sugar, cinnamon and salt in a medium bowl. Mix in the butter until a crumble begins to form. You can make the topping right before baking or make it ahead and store overnight in the fridge. Once you are ready to bake the casserole, preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Evenly distribute the topping over the casserole. If you want a moist consistency, bake for 45 minutes. If you want a firm casserole with less moisture, bake for 1 hour. Remove from the oven and serve warm. Garnish as desired with syrup, berries, confectioners sugar or all of the above.