ASK PAT: Cinnamon Roll Casserole

The next time you want to serve something different and pretty easy to a group of people for breakfast, try today’s recipe: Cinnamon Roll Casserole. If you are having a houseful of family for the Thanksgiving weekend, double the recipe and make two pans. Serve with a couple of pounds of bacon or sausage and everyone should be happy.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Melt the butter and generously coat a 9x13-inch baking pan. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the next six ingredients. Open the canned cinnamon rolls and divide each roll into a triangle – there should be eight. Add the dough pieces to the bowl with the egg mixture and toss to coat well. Pour the contents of the bowl into the baking pan and spread out evenly. Pour any remaining egg mixture over the contents of the pan to make sure you dampen any dry spots. If using peans, sprinkle evenly over the dish. Bake for 18 to 25 minutes or until light golden brown. Watch carefully and check to see that the center is fully cooked. Remove the baking pan from the oven. Warm the icing from the cinnamon rolls in a microwave for 15 seconds; pour evenly over dough. Sprinkle with powdered sugar (using a sieve) or top with maple syrup if desired. Serve immediately.