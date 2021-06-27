ASK PAT: Classic Shrimp Scampi

I love shrimp scampi and today’s recipe is the one I used just the other day. It was delicious. The original recipe calls for uncooked shrimp, but I always use pre-cooked, it’s just easier. Also, the original recipe calls for large or extra-large shrimp and I prefer medium to small. We like ours served over angel hair pasta but any pasta will do.

In a large skillet, melt butter with olive oil. Add garlic and sauté until fragrant, about one minute. Add wine or broth, salt, red pepper flakes and black pepper and bring to a simmer. Let sauce reduce by half, about two minutes. Add shrimp. If you are using uncooked shrimp, sauté them until they just turn pink, two to four minutes, depending on their size. If you are using pre-cooked shrimp, they will already be pink and you just need for them to warm up, stir them for a minute or so. Stir in the parsley and lemon juice and serve over cooked pasta.