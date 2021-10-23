ASK PAT: Company Shrimp Salad

Many years ago, when I lived in California, I loved the house salad at a small restaurant. After some experimenting, I had a recipe that was a good match. I always served it when we had people over for dinner so I called it Company Shrimp Salad. Originally, I used canned shrimp but now I use frozen cooked shrimp and it makes enough to be a meal not just a side dish.

Thaw shrimp according to package directions. (Usually in a colander under cold running water for five to seven minutes.) Then remove tails, if necessary, and blot shrimp with paper towels to dry some. Line a cookie sheet with more paper towels and place shrimp in a single layer on the cookie sheet. Place shrimp in freezer while making dressing, to firm up. Combine the sour cream and mayonnaise in a large bowl. Add enough sherry so you can taste a hint of it and the dressing is desired consistency. Stir in salt and pepper. Tear lettuce into bite-size pieces, using enough for the number of people serving. Add shrimp to dressing and toss with lettuce. Serve immediately.