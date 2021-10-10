ASK PAT: Cowboy Casserole

Preheat oven to 375 degrees and grease a 9 x 13-in. casserole dish. Break up the ground beef in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the next 5 ingredients. Combine the spices with the meat and cook for 8–10 minutes, stirring often. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the beef to a bowl, and set aside. Turn the heat off, and carefully spoon out most of the grease, leaving a thin layer. Set heat back to medium-high, add in the diced onion and sauté for 3–4 minutes, until softened. Place the beef back into the pan, along with the next three ingredients. Bring to a simmer. In a small bowl, combine the cornstarch with Two tablespoons water, and mix into the beef mixture. Simmer for 3–4 minutes until thickened. Turn the heat off and mix in the sour cream and one cup of cheese. Add half of the tater tots to the casserole dish and pour the beef mixture over them. Stir to combine. Top the dish with remaining tater tots and bake, uncovered, for 25 minutes. Top with the remaining cheese and bake for another 10 minutes. Allow to cool slightly before serving.