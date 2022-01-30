ASK PAT: Creamy Avocado Dip

With the Super Bowl coming up soon, I have been thinking about snack foods. Today’s recipe: Creamy Avocado Dip has caught my attention. It is different than my regular guacamole dip and would go well with chips or veggies. Since I not everyone likes the flavor of cilantro or the hot spice of jalapenos, I have marked these as optional. Make sure your avocados are ripe. They should feel soft to the touch but not mushy.
Creamy Avocado Dip
1 ½ cups avocado, sliced, about 1 large or 2 small avocados
½ cup cilantro leaves, optional
¼ cup lime juice (Could substitute lemon juice)
2 tablespoons jalapeno, seeds and rlbs discarded, coarsely chopped, optional
1/3 cup sour cream
½ teaspoon kosher salt
¼ teaspoon ground cumin
¼ teaspoon garlic powder
cilantro leaves, optional, for garnish
Place all ingredients in the bowl of a food processor and process until the mixture is smooth, about one or two minutes. Or place the avocado slices in a medium bowl and mash up with the back of a large spoon. Whisk together the lime juice and sour cream. Whisk in the remaining ingredients and whisk into the mashed avocado. Taste for seasoning. Garnish, if desired. Serve immediately.