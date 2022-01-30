 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ASK PAT: Creamy Avocado Dip
ASK PAT: Creamy Avocado Dip

Ask Pat

Pat Koch

 Pat Koch

With the Super Bowl coming up soon, I have been thinking about snack foods. Today’s recipe: Creamy Avocado Dip has caught my attention. It is different than my regular guacamole dip and would go well with chips or veggies. Since I not everyone likes the flavor of cilantro or the hot spice of jalapenos, I have marked these as optional. Make sure your avocados are ripe. They should feel soft to the touch but not mushy.

Creamy Avocado Dip

1 ½ cups avocado, sliced, about 1 large or 2 small avocados

½ cup cilantro leaves, optional

¼ cup lime juice (Could substitute lemon juice)

2 tablespoons jalapeno, seeds and rlbs discarded, coarsely chopped, optional

1/3 cup sour cream

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon ground cumin

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

cilantro leaves, optional, for garnish

Place all ingredients in the bowl of a food processor and process until the mixture is smooth, about one or two minutes. Or place the avocado slices in a medium bowl and mash up with the back of a large spoon. Whisk together the lime juice and sour cream. Whisk in the remaining ingredients and whisk into the mashed avocado. Taste for seasoning. Garnish, if desired. Serve immediately.

Source: Pat Koch’s personal files

