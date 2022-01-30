ASK PAT: Creamy Avocado Dip

With the Super Bowl coming up soon, I have been thinking about snack foods. Today’s recipe: Creamy Avocado Dip has caught my attention. It is different than my regular guacamole dip and would go well with chips or veggies. Since I not everyone likes the flavor of cilantro or the hot spice of jalapenos, I have marked these as optional. Make sure your avocados are ripe. They should feel soft to the touch but not mushy.