ASK PAT: Crock Pot Ham and Beans

As I type this, I have today’s recipe cooking away in my slow-cooker. This is one of our favorite dinners but it has been a while since we have had a ham bone to use. It is always nice to spend a minimum amount of time in the morning putting a few ingredients together, knowing that dinner will be ready when we are. I hope the next time you have a ham bone you will try Crock Pot Ham and Beans. Be advised, the dry navy beans need to be soaked overnight, so plan ahead.

The night before you want to serve this dish, rinse and pick through the beans removing any stones or pebbles. Cover with water and allow to soak overnight. In the morning check the ham bone and cut off any extra fat. If you use the plastic crock pot liners, insert one and then but the bone in. Add the drained beans, the onion, and carrots and celery, if using, and the spices. (Don’t worry about salt because the ham provides plenty). Add six cups of water. Cover and cook on low for 10 hours. Two hours before the end of cooking, remove the ham bone to a cutting board. Allow the bone to cool for 10 to 15 minutes. Then remove all meat left on the bone and put the meat back in the cooker. Discard the bone and any extra fat. This would be a good time to taste the broth. I you think it needs salt, add it now. Continue cooking until the original time is up.