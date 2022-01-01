ASK PAT: Dad’s Country Breakfast Skillet

I haven’t tried today’s recipe yet, but I plan to soon. It sounds really good. We don’t eat a big breakfast often, but we do like having breakfast for dinner. I hope your holidays were filled with love and fellowship. And may 2022 be a good year for all of us.

Cut bacon into 1-inch pieces. Place the bacon into a skillet over medium heat. Cook until it is as crisp as you want it, then drain half of the fat. Bring the skillet back to the stovetop. Add potatoes and peppers to the pan. Cook until potatoes are golden brown - about eight to 10 minutes. Place the bacon and potato mixture in a bowl. Place skillet back on stovetop. Add the four eggs (in four different spots). Don’t stir them. Let them cook for one minute or until the egg whites set. Carefully place the bacon and potato mixture around the eggs, sprinkling the cheese on top. Cook for another minute. Garnish with parsley, and season to taste. Allow the skillet to cool before serving.