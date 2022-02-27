ASK PAT: Death by Chocolate Icebox Cake

I haven’t made today’s recipe, but I have eaten it. My neighbor fixed it and shared with us. It is delicious. If you want to impress people with a dessert, try this one. To make it you will need an 8 to 9-inch round springform pan, 25 Oreos, 6 regular size Snickers bars and some Kahlua, a coffee flavored liqueur. You will also need to use a food processor and a hand-held electric mixer.

Grease an 8 to 9-inch round springform pan with cooking spray. Put the Oreos in a food processor and pulse until you have fine crumbs. Add the Kahlua and pulse until combined. In a large bowl, using a hand-held mixer, whip three cups of the cream until it holds stiff peaks. Add the confectioners’ sugar, one teaspoon of the vanilla and the salt. Whip until just combined. In a separate large bowl, whip the remaining three cups of cream. Add the melted chocolate and gently mix until the chocolate is fully incorporated into the cream. Stir the remaining one teaspoon vanilla into this mixture; now a mousse. To assemble, sprinkle half the cookie crumbs into the prepared pan to cover. Add half the mousse and then half the whipped cream. Sprinkle the whipped cream with one-third of the chopped Snickers. Repeat the layers one more time, ending with Snickers and a light sprinkle of cookie crumbs. Cover with plastic wrap and freeze for at least four hours. Remove the cake 10 to 15 minutes before serving to allow it to soften slightly. Slice and serve.