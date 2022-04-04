ASK PAT: Easy Chocolate Cake with Cherry Pie Filling

Today’s recipe is another one I have had at a friend’s house and it is delicious. It starts with a cake mix and you can use a regular one or choose sugar-free or gluten-free if needed. This would be good for any special occasion or just because chocolate cake is always good. Use the suggested frosting, powdered sugar or a chocolate glaze on top.

Easy Chocolate Cake with Cherry Pie Filling

For the cake:

1 (15.75-oz.) box devil’s food cake mix

1 (21-oz.) can cherry pie filling

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon almond extract, optional

For the frosting:

1 cup granulated sugar

5 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/3 cup milk

6-oz. chocolate chips

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour either a 9x13-inch baking pan or a Bundt pan. In a mixing bowl, stir together the 4 cake ingredients by hand. Pour the batter into the, prepared pan. Bake for about 30 minutes for the 9x13-inch pan or for about 40 to 45 minutes for the Bundt pan. In either case, test with a toothpick to make sure the cake is done.

To make the above frosting, place the first three ingredients in a saucepan. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Boil for one minute. Remove from heat and stir in the chocolate chips until smooth. Pour the frosting over the warm cake. Let cool, then serve and enjoy.