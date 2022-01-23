ASK PAT: Fried Mashed Potato Balls

In fact, the next time I make mashed potatoes, I may just cook extra so I can try this recipe. I also like the fact that this recipe is very easy to cut in half so you can still do it with only a cup and a half of leftover mashed potatoes.

In a large bowl, mix the mashed potatoes with bacon, cheese, chives and garlic powder. Season with salt and pepper and stir to combine. Place the eggs in one shallow bowl and the bread crumbs in a second shallow bowl. Roll the mashed potato mixture into 1–2-inch smooth round balls. Dip each ball into the eggs, then thoroughly cover with the bread crumbs. In a large cast-iron skillet on the stovetop, heat about three inches of oil to 375 degrees. In small batches, fry the mashed potato balls until golden brown, about two to three minutes. Frying in small batches keeps the oil from becoming too cold and ruining the cooking process. As done, remove the balls from the oil with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towels. Serve immediately.