ASK PAT: Garlic Butter Steak Bites

Today’s recipe is going to become a staple for us whenever I can find sirloin steak at a reasonable price. It will let you have dinner on the table in under 30 minutes and it is delicious (if you are a fan of garlic.) If you don’t like garlic, just skip this recipe.

Garlic Butter Steak Bites

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 ½ lbs. Sirloin steak cut into bite size pieces, or strip loin, tenderloin, strip steak or rib eye

½ teaspoon salt, or to taste

½ teaspoon pepper, or to taste

2 tablespoons butter, unsalted

4 cloves garlic, minced

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes, optional

1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped

Heat oil in a skillet then put in the steak bites, making sure to season it with the salt and pepper. Cook the pieces for about two minutes before doing any mixing. Then continue to stir and turn the steak until it reaches your desired level of doneness. Remember that the steak will continue to cook for several minutes after it has been removed from the heat. Be careful not to overcook.