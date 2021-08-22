ASK PAT: Jell-O Fruit Salad

With the weather so hot, I have been looking through my salad recipes. And since this Friday is Banana Lover’s Day, I wanted a salad I could use bananas in. Jell-O Fruit salad came to mind.

It was very popular years ago but I haven’t made it in a long time. There are many variations and I am just going to list the ingredients I used because they were what I had on hand. You can make yours with whatever you have handy. I am going to use it as a side dish to steak or pork chops.

Jell-O Fruit Salad

1 (8-oz. carton) whipped topping, thawed

1 (.30-oz.) pkg. Raspberry Jell-O (Sugar Free)

1 (8-oz.) can crushed pineapple, drained

1 ripe banana, thinly sliced

½ cup fresh blueberries

½ cup mini marshmallows

Place a large bowl in the freezer for 10 minutes. Put thawed whipped topping into the cooled bowl. Add the packet of Jell-O and gently fold until all the Jell-O is mixed into the whipped topping. Add the rest of your ingredients, mixing gently after each one. Chill in the refrigerator for at least 10 minutes before serving. Refrigerate any leftovers.

Servings: 4

Source: Pat Koch’s personal files.