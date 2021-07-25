ASK PAT: Milk Chocolate Brownies

Today is National Milk Chocolate Day so I found a recipe for Milk Chocolate Brownies. They turned out great and were quite easy. Be sure to use unsalted butter and milk chocolate, rather than unsweet baking chocolate.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Butter and flour a 9-inch square baking pan. Melt butter and half of chocolate in microwave or on top of stove in heavy saucepan, over low heat. Either way, stir until smooth. Cool to lukewarm. Stir in brown sugar and vanilla. Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition, until mixture is glossy and smooth. Whisk together remaining ingredients, then stir into chocolate mixture. Stir in remaining chocolate. Spread batter in prepared pan and bake until a toothpick comes out with a few crumbs adhering, 25 to 30 minutes.