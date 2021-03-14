ASK PAT: Sour Cream Banana Bread

A neighbor recently gifted me with a loaf of Banana Bread. I have to say that I think it’s the best I’ve ever tasted. Luckily, she has shared the recipe with me, and I’m sharing it with you today. Enjoy!

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9 x 5-inch loaf pan with one tablespoon of the melted butter; dust with two tablespoons of the flour. Hold loaf pan upside down, and gently tap on work surface to shake out excess flour. Set aside. Stir together granular sugar, and half cup of the melted butter in a large bowl until combined. Add eggs, mashed bananas, sour cream and vanilla; stir well to combine. Stir together baking soda, salt, apple pie spice and one and a half cups of the flour in a bowl. Add to egg mixture; stir until just combined. Spoon mixture into prepared pan. Stir together pecans, brown sugar, cinnamon and remaining two tablespoons melted butter and two tablespoons flour in a bowl until combined. Sprinkle evenly onto batter in loaf pan. Bake in preheated oven until a wooden pick inserted in center of loaf comes out clean, 55 - 60 minutes. Let loaf cool 10 minutes in pan. Gently turn out onto a wire rack; let cool completely, about one hour. To store, wrap in plastic wrap or aluminum foil, and store at room temperature up to three days.