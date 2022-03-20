 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ASK PAT: Sunshine Cake

Ask Pat

Pat Koch

 Pat Koch

A friend recently misplaced a recipe she had not made for several years but I wasn’t familiar with it. I did find one very similar online and I’m sharing it here today. Even though it is a cake, you bake it in a pie plate.

Sunshine Cake

½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, melted, and cooled

½ cup all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting the pan

2 large eggs

¾ cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon almond extract

½ teaspoon kosher salt (regular would be fine)

¼ cup sliced almonds

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Butter, (or use cooking spray) and flour a 9-inch pie plate (not deep dish) or tart pan. Whisk eggs, sugar, almond extract and salt in a large bowl until frothy and pale, about 30 seconds. Add cooled butter and ½ cup flour and stir until incorporated. Pour into prepared pie plate. Top with almonds. Bake until top is golden brown and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 20 – 25 minutes. Transfer pan to a wire rack and let cake cool slightly before serving.

